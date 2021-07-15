Mother, son found dead inside Jones County home

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and son who lived in Jones County were found dead in their home Wednesday morning. According to the Laurel Leader Call, the incident happened at a home on Southern Colonel Road near Highway 184.

First responders arrived at the scene after 88-year-old Helen Hammac’s heart monitor alerted irregularities. When they arrived at the scene, they entered through the back of the home and found the body of her son, Robert Hammac, 57. Helen’s body was also found in the back of the home.

Investigators said it appears the mother and son both died of natural causes, and no foul play is suspected.