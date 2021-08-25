Motorcyclist killed in collision in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash overnight. Investigators said the accident happened on Springhill Road in the Calhoun Community.

Deputies said they received a reckless driver report from Laurel police about a motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 84 West. Deputies saw the motorcyclist at the intersection of Highway 84 West and Highway 28 West, passing vehicles while speeding.

The motorcyclist then turned onto Springhill Road, and deputies lost sight of him. They said it appeared the motorcyclist lost control coming into a curve and hit at GMC Yukon head-on in the wrong lane.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified at this time. The adult female driver of the GMC Yukon had minor physical injuries.