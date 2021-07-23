Mount Olive father, son sentenced for intent to distribute meth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Friday, a Mount Olive father and son were both sentenced to 170 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Steven Lawrence Hand, 53, and Steven Tyler Hand, 29, sold methamphetamine to an individual on multiple occasions in August 2019. Both were found to have additional methamphetamine during a search of their homes on July 23, 2020.

The defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury and both pled guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.