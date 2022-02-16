JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The fire that happened at Mr. T’s Dairy Bar in Jones County on Monday, February 14 is under investigation.

Crews spent nearly six hours fighting the fire on Highway 84 West. No injuries were reported.

Deputy State Fire Marshal Kevin Butler, Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) Fire Investigator Sergeant J.D. Carter, Jones County deputy Seth Bigler and Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said they spent several hours on Wednesday, February 16 searching through the burned debris.

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

(Courtesy: Jones County Sheriff’s Department)

Investigators determined the fire was suspicious because several items were missing from the building. Anyone with information about the fire can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.