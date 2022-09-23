MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A section of Mississippi Highway 44 in Marion County was designated as the “T.L. Wallace Memorial Highway” in honor of Thomas Lavoy Wallace, the founder of T.L. Wallace Construction.

T.L. Wallace Construction became one of the largest construction companies in the state after its formation in 1972. Some of the company’s notable projects include the U.S. Highway 90 bridge replacement after Hurricane Katrina, the State Route 463 widening project in Jackson, the bridge widening of 12 bridges on Interstate 59 in Pearl River County, dam remediation in Percy Quin State Park in McComb and many others.

The memorial highway begins at its intersection with Mississippi Highway 13 and extends west to the Pearl River Bridge.

A dedication ceremony was held at Woodlawn Church in Columbia on Thursday, September 22.