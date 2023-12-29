COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi Motivating & Organizing Voters for Empowerment (MOVE) partnered with 98 One-Stop to host their ‘End of Year Voter Registration Drive & Free Lunch.’

The event began Friday at 10:00 a.m. and will end at 5:00 p.m. at 98 One-Stop in Columbia. The drive and free lunch will happen at the same time and place on Saturday.

Free lunch is only offered to participants who are either first-time voters, have changed their address, or need to re-register by completing a voter’s registration form.

Sabir Abdul-Haqq, a representative from Mississippi Move, touted the importance of the event.

“MOVE is delighted the event will be registering new voters in the Pine Belt as we bring 2023 to a close, and we are looking forward to enjoying the food from ‘Uncle Randy’s World Famous Recipes’ in the 98 One-Stop Deli,” Abdul-Haqq said.

For more information, please visit Mississippi MOVE’s website or call 662-205-6683.