MSDH and Laurel police partner for Car Seat Safety Event

Child safety seat in the back of the car. (Getty Images)

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) and the Laurel Police Department have joined forces for a car seat safety event.

The event will be held on September 18 from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Laurel Ford Dealership, located at 2018 MS Highway 15 North. Parents will be able to learn how to correctly install car seats, and their current car seats can be inspected for correct installation and usage.

At the event, people can also receive a free Moderna COVID-19 vaccination from the Family Health Center of Laurel Mobile Unit.