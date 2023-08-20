JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple people have died after a two-vehicle collision in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the crash happened on Highway 84 East at Bogue Homa near Magnolia Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found both vehicles fully engulfed in flames. They began working to extinguish the fire.

Officials said there were multiple fatalities.

Jones County deputies, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Jones County coroner’s office responded to the scene.

No further information was provided.