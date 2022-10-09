MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 on Sunday, October 9.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. at the 75 mile-marker on the northbound side of the interstate. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler clipped a white truck, causing it to flip off the interstate. Another vehicle also suffered minor damage.

Officials said the driver of the white truck required extrication to safely remove him from the vehicle. Two people were taken to an emergency department, one with serious injuries and one with what appeared to be minor injuries. Three other individuals declined transportation.

The flatbed 18-wheeler was hauling large bales of wire and lost a portion of its cargo, which ended up strewn over the northbound lanes. Traffic was completely stopped for almost an hour as crews worked to clear the scene.

(Courtesy: Jones County Fire Council)

The Mississippi Highway Patrol also responded.