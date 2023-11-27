JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities in Jones County are searching for the suspect who fired multiple shots into an occupied apartment building.

The Laurel Leader Call reported the incident happened at Lone Oak Apartments in the Hoy community just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 26.

Jones County investigators believe the shooting was related to an ongoing feud and other shootings in Laurel.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).