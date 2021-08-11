Murder-suicide investigation underway in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday, Jones County deputies responded to a murder-suicide that happened just before 10:00 a.m. Investigators said the shooting happened at a home on Chippewah Drive near Laurel.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found an adult man was dead inside of a pickup truck parked in the driveway. He had been shot. A second man was found behind the home and was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Ucurtis Pollard, 52, died from a gunshot wound to the head after being shot by Brandon Pollard, 39, and Brandon died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. According to deputies, Ucurtis was the uncle of Brandon.

During the murder-suicide investigation, investigators said a violent fight broke out between the son of the victim and another individual on the scene who was there to support the family. The son, Brandon Pollard, was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest. Two Jones County investigators suffered minor injuries in the fight and arrest effort and were directed to a local medical facility for evaluation.