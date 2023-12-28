JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Sandersville police and Jones County deputies helped save a victim from an opioid overdose this week by using Narcan.

On Tuesday, December 26, Sandersville police responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside of a gas station on North Front Street. Officers determined the man had overdosed on opioids and was in critical condition.

“He wasn’t far from being dead. I mean, when you start turning blue, it’s… it’s pretty bad,” said Sgt. Joey Decuir, deputy chief of the Sandersville Police Department.

Authorities administered two doses of Narcan in an attempt to save the man’s life. A reserve deputy with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department had to administer a third dose of Narcan before the man responded.

“I don’t know if he wouldn’t have gotten here, another minute or two, he may not have made it,” said Decuir.

Law enforcement officials said Narcan has become an important and life-saving tool amid a rise in overdoses due to opioids.

“Typically when somebody overdoses on an opioid or an opiate, that attaches to the brain receptors, which makes somebody start to suffocate. What Narcan does is it washes away the brain receptors. It just cleanses it of that opiate or opioid that’s attached to the brain,” explained Lt. Jake Drishell with the Narcotics Division of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Narcan is available to the public. The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) encouraged loved ones of those taking opioids to have Narcan on hand.

“In case someone is a drug addict and overdoses, you know, a lot of times you’ve seen strangers that will help out strangers. But certainly, you want it in your house if your family member happens to accidentally overdose on a medication. It could be the difference between life and death,” said Greg Flynn, spokesman for MSDH.

MSDH provides overdose kits including Narcan. All you have to do is fill out a Narcan Kit request form.