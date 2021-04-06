NASA conducts engine test for moon missions

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – NASA conducted a second RS-25 single engine hot fire test on Tuesday, April 6, as part of a new series to support the development and production of engines for the agency’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon.
According to leaders, the full-duration hot fire of more than eight minutes was conducted on the A-1 Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis. It is part of a scheduled seven-test series designed to provide valuable data for Aerojet Rocketdyne, lead contractor for the SLS engines, as it begins production of new RS-25 engines for use after the first four SLS flights.
During the new test series, operators will focus on evaluating new engine components and reducing risk in engine operation. They will fire the engine through a range of operating conditions to demonstrate and verify its capabilities and to provide data to enhance production of new engines being manufactured with cutting-edge and cost-saving technologies.
SLS will fly to the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program, including the Artemis I uncrewed test flight this year that will pave the way for future flights with astronauts to explore the lunar surface and prepare for missions to Mars.