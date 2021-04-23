NASA’s Space Launch System core stage heads to Kennedy Space Center

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The first core stage of NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket departed the Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis. This comes after the completion of the Green Run series of tests of its design and systems.

The stage is now in route to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, which is its final stop prior to the agency’s launch of the Artemis I mission around the moon. At Kennedy, the core stage will be integrated with the rest of the SLS rocket and the Orion spacecraft in preparation for the launch.

Through the Artemis program, NASA will return humans, including the first woman and first person of color, to the moon and prepare for eventual journeys to Mars.