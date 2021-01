JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has placed Jones County neighbors under a wildfire danger alert for Friday, January 15.

Authorities said that strong gusty winds of 20 miles per hour will combine with low relative humidities of 25 percent or less that causes an increase in fire danger.

As a result of the increased fire threat, NWS also discourages open burning at this time.