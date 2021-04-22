Nature Conservancy works to protect, restore Mississippi River

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Earth Day has been celebrated since 1970. The theme for Earth Day 2021 is to restore the earth. According to Nature Conservancy, one challenge of the Mississippi Basin is keeping out nutrient pollution.

Becky Stowe, the director of Forest programs, said the community plays a critical role.

“You don’t have to do big things to really help the earth. You can do little things. You can do things like plant a native tree or a shrub or volunteer to help out your local park,” she said.

Every year, nitrogen and phosphorus that come from sewer treatment plants go into the river, posing health risks for many. That’s why the Nature Conservancy is working with policymakers, farmers, and other agribusiness leaders to protect and restore the Mississippi River.

Stowe said, “We are celebrating Earth Day like we have for the past 75 years by doing partnerships and trying to leverage resources to protect these wonderful places that we have around us.”