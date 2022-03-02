LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School District (LCSD) has opened a Comprehensive Needs Assessment for the school district.

The survey asks for opinions and ideas from community members, students, faculty and staff. Questions focus on family and community outreach, curriculum and instruction and school facilities.

LCSD leaders said the results of the survey will be used for planning, administering federal programs and examining current school and district practices.

Click here to take the survey.