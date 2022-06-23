HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Hattiesburg Parks and Recreation hosted their annual senior prom on Thursday. The event was filled with dancing, music, food, and fun.

Hattiesburg’s senior community partied like there was no end at the Western themed prom. Two best friends said they enjoyed getting out without the worry of COVID-19.

“Oh, the music was absolutely wonderful. Well, it was great because we were not all afraid of catching something that’s going around being able to associate with other people,” said Wesley Manor residents, Sandra Barnes and Betty Davis.

According to administrators, the senior prom has not been held since 2019 because of the coronavirus.