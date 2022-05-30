HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Memorial Day is a day of remembrance for everyone who died while serving in the American armed forces. The holiday, originally known as Decoration Day, started after the Civil War to honor the Union and Confederate soldiers who died.

On Monday, May 30, Americans were reminded of the freedom that isn’t free as bells rang in honor of the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for American freedom. In Hattiesburg, 150 service members who served over the years are memorialized at Veterans Park in Hattiesburg.

One Gold Star daughter said she wishes she got to know the man that everyone adores.

“I wish I could’ve been around for him to be my father. That would have been worth more than all these accolades and everything that’s being done. You know, God had a plan and we just have to abide by that,” said Pamela Knight, daughter of Jesse Brown with the United States Navy.

Many families spend Memorial Day thinking about their children, like the Blount family, who lost their 21-year-old son to the war in Iraq.

“Birthdays, Christmas – things like this bring back those old memories of when we were told that our son got killed. God and prayers, that’s the only thing that got us through it,” said Lori and Billy Blount, parents of Army Specialist William Blount.

Veterans said service is a part of citizenship.

“Every American should serve in some way. It may not be in the military, but a part of citizenship is service to your country. If you’re not serving in some capacity, it’s your loss,” said veterans Shelia and Fredrick Varnado.

While Memorial Day honors the fallen, Veterans Day honors all those who have served in the Armed Forces, dead or alive. Veterans Day falls on November 11.