HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police warned neighbors about another money scam in the area.

According to Hattiesburg police, the scammer calls individuals posing as a law enforcement officer and asks for donations or money. Neighbors have reported the scammer calls from phone number (662)-500-0266.

Police said the department is not seeking funds in any way. Neighbors are reminded that law enforcement agencies will never ask for Money Cards or Green-Dot Cards. Confirm the validity of a phone call by calling your local law enforcement agency.