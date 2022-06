LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office are warning neighbors about a jury duty scam that’s been reported in the area.

They said the scammer calls, claiming to be a Lamar County deputy, and states the victim owes a $900 fine for missing jury duty.

Officials said neighbors will never be contacted by a phone about an arrest warrant or fine. This will always be done in person, by a uniformed officer.