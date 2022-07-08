STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors are being warned about a Stone County deputy scam that’s been reported in the area.

Officials with the Stone County Sheriff’s Department said the scammer claims to be a deputy with the county. The scammer tells the victim that they have outstanding warrants. In order to avoid jail time, the scammer tells the victim they have to pay.

Officials reported the scammer is using (601)-265-3726 as one of their phone numbers.

Neighbors are warned not to ever send money in these circumstances. You can call (601)-928-3191 to verify a deputy’s identity or to verify if you have a current warrant.