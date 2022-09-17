JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Neighbors are being warned of a warrant or subpoena scam that’s been reported in the Jones County area.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the scammer calls claiming to be Sergeant J.D. Carter or Lieutenant Alex Hodge. They tell neighbors they have an outstanding warrant or subpoena, and that the owe a $500 or more fine for legal proceedings.

“If we have a subpoena or a warrant for your arrest, we won’t be calling you asking for money. We will come pay you a visit in person,” said Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Anyone who believes they have been contacted in regard to this scam is asked to hang up. The scam can be reported to the Federal Trade Commission.