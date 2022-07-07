FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County neighbors are being warned about a water bill scam that’s been reported in the area.

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the scammer calls the victim and claims they owe an overdue water bill. The victim is then told to access a foreign website to make a payment or their water will be turned off.

Officials said your water company will never demand payment using this method. If you’re in doubt, contact your water provider directly.

Neighbors are encouraged to hang up they believe they are contacted about this scam.