HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A nesting doll exhibit is now on display at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

Nesting dolls (Matryoshkya) were originally created in Eastern Europe in 1890. They consist of eight pieces with the mother on the outside and seven children stacked inside. The dolls are made from a single piece of Linden tree wood (basswood in North America). The first doll created is the smallest one. The mother is the last the be carved.

The collection on display at the museum is a loan from Leann Swafford of Petal. She began collecting the dolls in the 1980s. She used them as teaching aids when she was a student teacher.

The exhibit is a tribute to Ukrainian craftsmanship. The nesting dolls will be displayed until March 31.