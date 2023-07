HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Loblolly Bakery will soon open in the Hub City.

The Hattiesburg American reported the business will have a dining area for guests, as well as a drive-thru. The owners plan to serve breads, croissants, cookies, muffins, and cakes.

The bakery will be located at 3207 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg. An opening date has not been set as of July 24, 2023.

For more information, customers can visit loblollybakery.com.