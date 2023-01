PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open in Petal.

The restaurant is set to open on Thursday, January 5, 2023. The business is located at 1156 Evelyn Gandy Parkway.

According to officials, the Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Monday through Satursday.

The Petal restaurant joins six other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the Hattiesburg-Laurel market.