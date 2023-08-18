Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced new lights have been installed along Highway 49 South. (Courtesy: City of Hattiesburg)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker announced new lights have been installed along Highway 49 South.

The lights were installed from Edwards Street to the railroad bridge near West Pine.

“We took this project on several years ago, particularly after several pedestrian and motorist deaths on this stretch of Highway 49. In our mind, it was a public safety issue for all involved. Whether you were a resident of Ward 5 in South Hattiesburg using 49 to access the rest of town…or whether you were a visitor entering Hattiesburg from the south, the lack of adequate lighting did not reflect well on our city,” Barker said.

The city set aside local funding ($1 million) to pay for the project.

“We are already looking to other major corridors that need lighting as well – roads like Veterans Memorial, other parts of 49, 98 and others. But we appreciate the public’s support of this project, and we’re glad to see the transformation in this part of our community,” said Barker.