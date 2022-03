HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a New Orleans man in connection to two burglaries.

The incidents happened on March 4 around 4:00 a.m. and March 19 around 3:00 a.m. at a business in the 5200 block of Old Highway 11.

Police said Myron Williams Jr., 23, has two active arrests warrants in connection to the burglaries. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.