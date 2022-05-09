HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest General Hospital Chief Medical Officer Steven Farrell and his wife Wendy took ownership of New South Summit School, now called Innova Preparatory School.

Pine Belt News reported the school was at risk of being closed down after former owners Nancy and Zachary New were indicted on charges of misusing public welfare funds. The non-public K-12 school serves students who have dyslexia, language disorders, ADD, anxiety and other learning differences.

The Farrells’ granddaughter attends the school, so the couple spent about half a million dollars to purchase the it.

Steven Farrell said the next step is to work toward getting the school re-accredited with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE). He said he expects an answer from MDE on Thursday, May 19.

According to the newspaper, school officials are also working on branding to get word out about the school. They’re also working with local universities to provide student teaching for students receiving a degree in education.