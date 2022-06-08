HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A change in leadership has been made to the Hattiesburg City Council.

Pine Belt News reported council members elected Jeffrey George, Ward 1, as the new council president. Councilman Dave Ware, Ward 4, was elected as the new vice president.

The vote was made after former president Carter Carroll, Ward 3, announced on Monday that he would step down from the position.

George was elected in a 3-2 vote with George, Carroll and Ware in favor. Councilwoman Deborah Delgado, Ward 2, and Councilman Nicholas Brown, Ward 5, voted against the measure.