New public art sculptures installed on Southern Miss campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The biennial University of Southern Mississippi (USM) Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition features the work of nationally recognized artists and will remain on the Hattiesburg campus through March 2023.

A committee consisting of a student and faculty and staff members from the College of Arts and Sciences selected the pieces from dozens of entries through a blind jury process.

“Public art aims to not only beautify campus but also to promote the exchange of ideas and enhance the campus experience,” said Jennifer Torres, professor of Art and Design. “This year we have some amazing large-scale outdoor works that will make you stop and engage in conversations, as you’ll find them inspiring and interesting.”

The public is invited to visit campus and view these sculptures.