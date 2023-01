LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A solar farm could be on the way to Lamar County.

Pine Belt News reported the $137 million project was proposed by officials from Lightsource bp. The farm would be located on a 1,700-acre piece of property between Old Highway 11 and Old Okahola School Road.

The newspaper reported a conditional use permit would be needed from the county before the solar farm could be built.

A meeting with supervisors is expected to take place in the near future.