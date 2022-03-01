HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A new treatment for older dogs will be available in the Pine Belt.

The Animal Medical Center of Hattiesburg will offer treatment that can help with cases of osteoarthritis and acute injuries in pets. Veterinarians said the process concentrates platelets for proteins and growth factors to help heal tissue and decrease inflammation.

“It’s going to be a better fix then just our routine anti-inflammatories. It gives a quick fix,” said Dr. Blake Crawford with the Animal Medical Center.

Veterinarians said the treatment starts working with the first 24 hours.