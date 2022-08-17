HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) will hold its Golden Eagle Welcome Week (GEWW) festivities for incoming students.

GEWW is the second part of the three-part orientation process for incoming students, taking place directly before the start of the fall semester, with the idea of helping them transition to campus before classes begin.

GEWW events get underway Wednesday, August 17 and continue through Sunday, August 21. The 2022 fall semester begins on Monday, August 22.

During GEWW, students are divided into small groups with their assigned crew leader to learn more about USM spirit and traditions, campus life, and student resources.

According to university leaders, GEWW is required for incoming freshman students, while incoming transfer students are encouraged to participate.

One popular activity associated with GEWW is the Painting of the Eagle Walk. Each year, the freshman class gathers to leave its signature on the university by giving the Eagle Walk beneath M.M. Roberts Stadium a fresh coat of gold paint.

Painting of the Eagle Walk will be held Thursday, August 18 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.