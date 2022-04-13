HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Hattiesburg Convention Commission (HCC), which oversees and manages 10 attractions and projects within the Hattiesburg community, took on the design or redesign of nine of those entities’ websites.

“Many of our websites were created in the 1990s and early 2000s, and have become outdated and not reflective of the facilities, services and attractions the Commission provides,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director. “Additionally, we have added The Lawn at Lake Terrace, the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum, and the newly restored Smith Drug Co., to our growing list of attractions overseen and managed by the Commission, which all needed newly developed websites.”

The redesigned Hattiesburg Convention Commission website marks the important milestones of project development and attraction creation accomplished by the Commission over the past 24 years.

“The new website better communicates the vast number of projects and attractions overseen and managed by the Commissioners, and staff of the HCC,” said Taylor. “Our team is committed to the long-term success of these projects and attractions, and the transparency with how we operate is accessible through the Commission’s website.” “We encourage our community to keep up with our progress by visiting our website often,” continued Taylor.

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum website is currently under construction and will be unveiled this summer. The Hattiesburg Zoo website was redesigned in 2020.