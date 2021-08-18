New York man Jones County deputies on high speed pursuit

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – On Wednesday afternoon, investigators said a New York man lead Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) deputies on a high speed pursuit before crashing.

According to investigators, Deputies Jeff Monk and Bradley Boyd observed a Nissan Pathfinder traveling at a high rate of speed heading south on Interstate 59 north of Laurel. As they attempted to affect a traffic stop, the suspect increased his speed to over 100mph and attempted to evade the deputies.

Deputies said the driver took Exit 99 and turned toward Laurel on Highway 11 heading south. As he neared the intersection of 24th Street in Laurel, his vehicle left the roadway and clipped several trees before flipping several times.

Investigators said the man got himself out of the vehicle and was then taken into custody briefly and provided medical attention. He was transported to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

The investigation into why the individual fled from deputies is underway. His name is being withheld at this time.