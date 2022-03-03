HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Thursday, the Smith Drug Co. in Hattiesburg reopened after a restoration process, which began in January 2020.

The building on Mobile Street joins other renovated structures including the Historic Eureka School and African American Military History Museum.

“In addition to being one of the earliest (and longest running) businesses on Mobile Street, Smith Drug Co. was a center of life in Hattiesburg’s African American community,” said Rick Taylor, Executive Director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “Not only did the drug store provide medicines and sundries to the community while also offering milkshakes to Eureka School students, it served as a focal point for broad-based community leadership by its founder, E. Hammond Smith.”

Regarding the restoration of the building, Latoya Norman, Director of Museums for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, said, “This historic restoration promises to preserve the history of Smith Drug Company as well as the legacy of two beloved pharmacists who served as beacons of light in their community. During special events, community members will be able to gather and fellowship in this unique space.”

Smith Drug Company was established in 1925 by E. Hammond Smith at 606 Mobile Street in Hattiesburg Mississippi, which was the heart of the Mobile Street commercial district.

The building that originally housed Smith Drug Company was owned by Smith’s father. Smith made renovations to the building in its first year of operation, but delayed any major renovations until the early 1950s. However, the original building served the business and the community well in the years leading up to World War II.

“The store became a focal point of the community during the civil rights turmoil of the 1960s,” said Louise Revere, who was an employee of Smith Drug Company. “It served as a meeting place for local leaders and was visited by many national civil rights activists including Dick Gregory.”

In 1980, James A. Cohen purchased Smith Drug Company from his mentor, Dr. Smith, after working side-by-side for more than 27 years. Cohen renamed the business, Cohen Drug Company, which operated until 1996 when Cohen retired, and the business was closed.

Upon its closure on December 31, 1996, Cohen Drug Company (formerly Smith Drug Co.) was one of the longest continually running Black-owned businesses in Hattiesburg having served its community for more than 71 years.