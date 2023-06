JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities said a Newton County murder suspect is believed to be in Jasper County.

Jasper County deputies are searching for 48-year-old Roderic Tyrone Moss. He is believed to be in the Ross Hill/Fellowship area of Jasper County.

Anyone with information on Moss’ whereabouts can contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 601-764-2588.