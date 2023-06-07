JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jasper County deputies said a man, who was wanted for murder in Newton County, has died.

On Wednesday, deputies said they received information that Roderic T. Moss, 48, was located at an abandoned home on CR 121 in Clarke County. Authorities arrived at the scene and said they saw a man who matched Moss’ description.

According to investigators, Moss ran into a home, and authorities heard a gunshot. Once the house was secured and gas was deployed, a robot entered the home. Authorities said video from the robot showed Moss’ body.

Deputies said Moss was involved in a standoff that happened earlier this week in Jasper County, but they believed he escaped the home off of County Road 22 near Rose Hill.