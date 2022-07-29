FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Nine people were arrested following a Forrest County drug bust on Thursday, July 28.

Members of the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Hattiesburg Police Department, Petal Police Department, Perry Count Sheriff’s Office and the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (12NET) arrested the suspects on outstanding felony warrants.

Those arrested include:

Horace Bolton , of Glendale, was charged with sale of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (within 1,500 feet of a school or church while in possession of a firearm), being a felon in possession of a weapon and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility.

Paul Williams , of Hattiesburg, was charged with sale of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (within 1,500 feet of a school or church while in possession of a firearm), being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

Allen Tangle , of Petal, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (while in possession of a firearm), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (within 1,500 feet of a school or church while in possession of a firearm) and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Kathy Forte , of Petal, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Brandy Bryant , of Petal, was charged with resisting arrest.

Curtis Smith , of Hattiesburg, was charged with two counts of sale of a controlled substance.

Karen Buse , of Lamar County, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.

Willie Crosby , of Petal, was charged with sale of a controlled substance.

, of Petal, was charged with sale of a controlled substance. Cameron Myers, of Sheeplo, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (while in possession of a firearm).

Horace Bolton (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Paul Williams (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Allen Tangle (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Kathy Forte (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Brandy Bryant (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Curtis Smith (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Karen Buse (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Willie Crosby (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Cameron Myers (Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Forrest County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects were arrested following a long-term investigation by 12NET.