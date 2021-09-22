Nine Nights of Spooky Fun at Hattiesburg Zoo’s Annual Zoo Boo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The annual Zoo Boo Halloween Party, hosted by the Hattiesburg Zoo, will take place nightly this year from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., beginning October 22 and running through October 30.

According to zoo officials, tickets are available for all ages two and older for $13 in advance, and $15 at the gate. However, there will be a nightly ticket capacity limit and ticket availability is not guaranteed at the gate. There is no admission fee for children under the age of two, and annual passes do not apply for Zoo Boo.

The Spook-tacular Express and Carou-Spell will be running all night for our ghoulish guests to enjoy, and rides are included in the admission price. The Creepy Cantina and Goblin Grill will be open and offering regular menu items with some Spooky Specials, and Devilish Drinks that everyone will enjoy.

The Haunted High-Ropes Adventure Course will be open each night of Zoo Boo. Sky-Trail tickets cost $10 and Sky-Tykes tickets cost $5 and can be purchased by the course upon arrival. Eerie Animal Shows and Alarming Animal Encounters will take place multiple times each evening, and the Petrifying Petting Zoo and Wicked Wallaby Walkabout will be open for guests throughout the evening. Our little ghosts and goblins can gobble on roasted marshmallows at Crawly Camp Capybara.

The Monster Mash Dance Party will be spinning the Spookiest of Songs for children and adults to Boo-gie Down to. Chilling Cabanas, offering a front-row view of the Monster Mash Dance Party, can be rented on a first-come-first-served basis each evening of Zoo Boo for $75.

Children are encouraged to wear costumes, and adults are welcome to join.