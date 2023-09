JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating after a car and a school bus crashed in Jones County.

Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said the incident happened on Monday, September 25 on Highway 11 in Moselle.

According to officials, there were children on the school bus when the incident happened. No one involved in the crash between the sedan and the bus reported injuries.

Jones County deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) also responded to the scene.