OVETT, Miss. (WHLT) – The Ovett Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Monday, February 28.

The fire happened at a home on Highway 29 South after a passerby called 911. When crews responded, the area surrounding area was filled with smoke and the home was completely engulfed in flames.

Homeowner Allen Odom was out of town at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Union, Johnson, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded.