JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies responded to a school bus and SUV crash that happened on Maxey Road at Lebanon Road Monday afternoon.

Investigators said seven West Jones elementary students and the driver were on the Jones County School District bus. A 15-year-old driver was in the SUV. They were medically evaluated on the scene with no injuries reported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

The GMC Acadia SUV rolled over onto its roof. The school bus sustained minor damage and was able to be driven from the scene.

Courtesy: Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

The seven school children were walked from the bus to a local resident’s yard where they were able to interact with emergency services personnel. Deputies said a friendly neighborhood dog came to visit the children and was given water from one of the children’s water bottles.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “We were very fortunate that there were no physical injuries reported in today’s crash. For that fact, we are very thankful and very relieved.”