North Carolina man charged with kidnapping in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A North Carolina man has been charged with kidnapping in Hattiesburg.

Investigators said Jahaziel Guerrero, 24, was arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping in connection to an incident that happened on at a Highway 49 restaurant on November 2.

Police responded to the incident on November 2 and initially charged Guerrero with disorderly conduct failure to comply, disorderly conduct- interference with business/customers and public drunkenness

The teen that was involved in the matter was not injured during the incident and was reunited with family members.

Guerrero has been booked into the Forrest County Jail.