Norwegian Foot March and 30k Run to benefit Extra Table

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center will host the Norwegian Foot March and 30k (18.6 miles) run Saturday, March 6, and food donations will benefit Extra Table.

The Norwegian Foot March was first held in 1915 as a test of strength and endurance for members of the Norwegian military and to expose new Soldiers to the conditions they could expect in the field. Military Service members who complete the Norwegian Foot March will receive the Marsjmerket badge that is authorized for wear on the Army Service Uniform.

All participants will receive a certificate for successfully completing the event. However, in order to earn the Skill Insignia, military members must complete the course within the time standard set for their age.

If you would like to make a donation, text FEEDS to 36413 or visit extratable.org. Service members participating in the event are encouraged to use food items to meet the 25-pound weight standard when packing their ruck. These food items will be collected at the end of the Norwegian Foot March, put into “This Box Feeds People” boxes, and donated to Extra Table’s partnering food pantries.