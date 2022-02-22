HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Justice Safety Group NOTRAX will host a job fair in Hattiesburg on Thursday, February 24.

Available positions are as follows:

  • Compounding Tech
  • Oven Take Off Operator 2nd Shift
  • Shipping Clerk
  • Material Handler 2nd Shift
  • Lamination Wall Technician 2nd Shift
  • Wall Operator 2nd Shift
  • CTL Operator 2nd Shift
  • Maintenance Mechanic II 2nd Shift
  • Inventory Control Specialist
  • Boxer-Warehouse
  • Scored Rolls Operator 2nd Shift

Benefits include medical, dental, vision and life insurance, flex spending accounts, short-term disability, long-term disability, tuition reimbursement and retirement savings plan. Certain benefit plans include paid vacation, personal hours and holidays.

Applicants should bring valid identification like a United States Passport, Permanent Resident Card or Alien Registration Receipt Card. A photo ID like a Driver’s License or Sate ID with a Social Security Card or Birth Certificate will also be accepted.

The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg WIN Job Center at 1911 Arcadia Street. Click here to fill out an application before the fair.