HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Justice Safety Group NOTRAX will host a job fair in Hattiesburg on Thursday, February 24.

Available positions are as follows:

Compounding Tech

Oven Take Off Operator 2nd Shift

Shipping Clerk

Material Handler 2nd Shift

Lamination Wall Technician 2nd Shift

Wall Operator 2nd Shift

CTL Operator 2nd Shift

Maintenance Mechanic II 2nd Shift

Inventory Control Specialist

Boxer-Warehouse

Scored Rolls Operator 2nd Shift

Benefits include medical, dental, vision and life insurance, flex spending accounts, short-term disability, long-term disability, tuition reimbursement and retirement savings plan. Certain benefit plans include paid vacation, personal hours and holidays.

Applicants should bring valid identification like a United States Passport, Permanent Resident Card or Alien Registration Receipt Card. A photo ID like a Driver’s License or Sate ID with a Social Security Card or Birth Certificate will also be accepted.

The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg WIN Job Center at 1911 Arcadia Street. Click here to fill out an application before the fair.