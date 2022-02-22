HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Justice Safety Group NOTRAX will host a job fair in Hattiesburg on Thursday, February 24.
Available positions are as follows:
- Compounding Tech
- Oven Take Off Operator 2nd Shift
- Shipping Clerk
- Material Handler 2nd Shift
- Lamination Wall Technician 2nd Shift
- Wall Operator 2nd Shift
- CTL Operator 2nd Shift
- Maintenance Mechanic II 2nd Shift
- Inventory Control Specialist
- Boxer-Warehouse
- Scored Rolls Operator 2nd Shift
Benefits include medical, dental, vision and life insurance, flex spending accounts, short-term disability, long-term disability, tuition reimbursement and retirement savings plan. Certain benefit plans include paid vacation, personal hours and holidays.
Applicants should bring valid identification like a United States Passport, Permanent Resident Card or Alien Registration Receipt Card. A photo ID like a Driver’s License or Sate ID with a Social Security Card or Birth Certificate will also be accepted.
The job fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Hattiesburg WIN Job Center at 1911 Arcadia Street. Click here to fill out an application before the fair.