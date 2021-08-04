Nursing position open at Forrest County Detention Center

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is now looking for a nursing professional to work in the Forrest County Detention Center.

According to FCSO, the positions are not Forrest County employment positions; these duties are fulfilled by medical contractor, Southern Health Partners. The following position has an immediate need to be filled:

  • Full-time RN
  • Day-Shift position

Leaders said the jobs offer competitive pay and benefits, including paid time off and insurance.

If you are interested in seeking further information concerning these openings, contact, Adam Brenner at kadam.brenner@shpjails.com or by visiting SouthernHealthPartners.com Career Page.

