Digital First: NYE met with severe weather, Southern Pine Electric prepares

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT)- Southern Pine Electric braces for severe storm weather.

Southern Pine Electric services eleven counties in South and Central Mississippi. The big power outage this year for Southern Pine Electric came in April during the Easter Storms where many of their poles and line were wiped out in Covington, Smith and Jasper counties.

Just hours away from a New Year Southern Pine Electric and companies like them are bracing for severe storm weather and what it will do to the services they provide. Southern Pine advises neighbors to tie down outdoor furniture or take it inside the home.

They also remind patrons, when an outage does occur to have your emergency kit on hand, this includes having cellphones and other devices that require charging to be charged and with backup batteries near by. The company says they always work to restore power outages as fast as possible but credit the possibility to do so to its customers who are advised to call their hotline as soon as the power goes out.

